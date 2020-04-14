COVID-19 deaths update: 4th at veterans' home, 3rd in Benton County

LEBANON — A resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home who died April 4 has now been classified as a COVID-19 related death and a Benton County woman died Monday at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
The Lebanon death becomes the fourth at the home and in Linn County. The woman was the third COVID-19-related death in Benton County.
According to a statement from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the resident was believed to have recovered from COVID-19 and had died of underlying terminal medical conditions.
Since then, the death has now been classified as COVID-19 related.
According to a department spokeswoman, there have been 21 positive COVID-19 cases at the Lebanon home. There have been 12 recoveries and there are five active cases.
The Benton County woman was 88 years old and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Officials said she had underlying medical conditions.
Her death brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 55.
A 71-year-old Multnomah County man, who tested positive on April 1, died at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He was the state’s 54th COVID-19-related death. He also had underlying medical conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,633.
New cases by county are: Benton, Deschutes, Jefferson, Klamath, Lane and Tillamook, 1 each; Yamhill, 2; Clackamas and Douglas, 3 each; Washington, 5; Marion, 9; and Multnomah, 22.
Linn County has 52 total positive cases and 1,170 negative tests. Benton County has had 24 positive cases and 572 negative tests.
Statewide, in addition to the 55 deaths, there have been 1,633 positive cases and 30,730 negative tests. The U.S. death toll related to COVID-19 topped 25,000 Tuesday, with more than 600,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, there are 1.9 million cases, more than 125,000 deaths and 467,000 recoveries.
Nationally, Rutgers University officials announced Tuesday that it has developed a saliva-based COVID-19 test that has been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
Using saliva will provide another level of safety for health care providers, officials said, who now must collect specimens for testing by swabbing a person’s nose or throat.
Although the test cannot be conducted by patients themselves, they will now have the option of collecting a saliva specimen while utilizing a telehealth visit and sending that specimen in for testing.
