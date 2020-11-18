COVID-19 claims Linn County woman

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, including a 76-year-old woman from Linn County who died Oct. 27 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The woman had underlying medical conditions and had tested positive on Sept. 14. Oregon public health officials do not release the names of people diagnosed with COVID-19.
Her death brings Linn County’s toll to 18 fatalities from 1,122 positive cases.
Benton County has had 637 cases and seven deaths.
Statewide, health officials said the death toll has risen to 778.
OHA announced 935 new or presumptive cases on Wednesday, including 16 in Linn County and 15 in Benton County, bringing the state's cumulative tally to 58,570.
Other counties with new cases were: Baker, 4; Clackamas, 85; Clatsop, 5; Columbia, 7; Coos, 5; Curry, 4; Deschutes, 30; Douglas, 37; Harney, 5; Hood River, 4; Jackson, 60; Jefferson, 28; Josephine, 2; Klamath, 25; Lake, 4; Lane, 45; Lincoln, 2; Malheur, 7; Marion, 151; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 208; Polk, 21; Tillamook, 3; Umatilla, 41; Union, 6; Wallowa, 1; Wasco, 5; Washington, 88; and Yamhill, 20.
Nearly all who died had underlying medical conditions. In three cases, the presence of underlying conditions has not yet been confirmed. The latest deaths include: a 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 8 at Trios Health Center in Washington; an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence; a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 9; a 70-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 16, at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center; a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Nov. 1 at his residence; a 64-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov.15, at his residence; an 85-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 16 at Mercy Medical Center; a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 9 at his residence; a 52-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 31 at his residence; a 67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 13 at Salem Hospital; a 98-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 8 in his residence; an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes nationwide, states have begun implementing a broad range of restrictions for private citizens and businesses.
In California, 41 of 58 counties will fall under the most restrictive of the state’s four-tier system.
Iowa Gov. Kim Richards has implemented restrictions through Dec. 10. Rules include wearing masks if people are indoors, and public gathering places such as restaurants and bars will have to close by 10 p.m.
New York Gov. Mario Cuomo has limited indoor and outdoor gatherings in private homes to 10 people.
In North Dakota, face coverings must be worn in indoor businesses and indoor public settings through Dec. 13.
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna continue to report positive test results for their developmental COVID-19 vaccines.
