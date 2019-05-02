The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned a December 2016 Linn County Circuit Court ruling that Linn, Yamhill and Douglas counties do not have to recognize the state’s mandatory sick-leave law.
Attorneys for the counties had argued that the state law, which requires that employers pay employees sick leave, was an “unfunded mandate” and that therefore the counties did not have to participate under the Oregon Constitution, Article XI, Section 15.
The Appeals Court ruled that “Oregon’s paid sick leave law is not a government program of services to others within the meaning of Article XI, section 15. Consequently, the trial court erred in granting the counties’ motion and entering a declaratory judgment for the counties.”
Eight counties originally participated in the lawsuit, but the state argued that five did not meet the economic threshold and they dropped out of the case. They were Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow, Polk and Sherman.
The law was passed during the 2015 legislative session and took effect Jan. 1, 2016. It requires employers with 10 or more workers to provide them with at least 40 hours of paid sick leave each year. Employers with nine or fewer employees must provide 40 hours of unpaid sick leave.
But a section of the Oregon Constitution says that local governments are not required to comply with state laws or administrative rules if the state does not also provide funding for those programs in situations where the cost of such programs is more than one-hundredth of 1 percent of that local government’s budget.
In Linn County’s case, the financial threshold was about $14,000 in 2016. The county estimated the sick leave program would cost the county an additional $41,000 annually.
Lawyers for the state argued that the sick leave issue was not a new program, but rather was an extension of existing salary and benefit programs for employees.
The counties filed the lawsuit in May 2016 and on Dec. 9, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Murphy ruled that “this is not a case where the answer is crystal clear,” but added that the sick leave law is a program and such a program “may not increase costs to counties.”
“Upon consulting with counsel familiar with this area of the law, we believe we have good reason to seek review of the opinion in the state Supreme Court and look forward to a favorable resolution,” said Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist.
Kristina Edmunson, communications director for the Oregon Department of Justice, said the state is "pleased with the ruling."
