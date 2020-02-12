County building permits up, city permits down

County building permit revenue is up about $110,000 over the same time period a year ago, Linn County Planning and Building Director Robert Wheeldon told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
But, he added, the permits issued by cities is down $105,000.
According to Wheeldon, the difference is an upward trend in commercial building permits in the county with a decline in the same permits in the cities.
Overall, department revenue is nearly identical to last year’s income at this time. Wheeldon projected the department will meet budget this year.
Total year-to-date revenue is $1,257,272. The 2019-20 fiscal year budget is $1,939,000.
Wheeldon said the Linn County Planning Commission will hear an application by Knife River to construct a construction and mining training center at 35973 Kennel Road, an existing quarry, in the county on Feb. 25. On March 3 the commission will discuss a proposed code text amendment for rural center zones that would affect development of storage facilities, contractor offices and shops.
The commission will hold a public hearing on Feb. 26 over an appeal of a director’s decision concerning a Measure 49 property partition issue.
Wheeldon said he is close to finalizing hiring of an electrical inspector.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between Linn County and the Greater Albany Public Schools concerning Title 1D funds totaling $153,743, of which $52,913 is carryover money. It will be used to enhance services for the detention center's school transition position and the Jackson Street Youth Shelter’s tutoring and summer education program.
• Approved acting as a guarantor for up to $400,000 for the Linn Economic Development Group from Citizens Bank. The funds will be used to pay contractors working at the intermodal facility being developed at the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg. The money will be reimbursed by the Oregon Transportation Commission, but that will take 30 to 45 days. The Board of Commissioners has approved up to $500,000 per year for two years in support of the project. That money comes from the county’s share of Lottery economic development funding.