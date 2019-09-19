Linn County's Planning and Building Department saw an uptick in the number of industrial permits issued in August, director Robert Wheeldon told the Linn County Board of Commissioners this week.
Wheeldon told the commissioners at their Tuesday meeting that permit activity and revenue are up over the same time period a year ago, noting that rural nonelectrical building permits are up 7 percent.
Total revenue for July and August was $457,966.
Trending downward are the number of permits issued for contract cities throughout the county and rural land use permits, Wheeldon said.
Wheeldon was pleased to inform the commissioners that a commercial electrical inspector has been hired. The position had been open for some time. He has also hired a full-time commercial plan examiner/building inspector.
Wheeldon said his staff is dealing with a number of land use and solid waste violations, especially one in Lebanon in which trash is spilling over into the street, making access for emergency vehicles difficult.
The county has a special fund to pay for cleanup of such properties.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a recommendation by Sheriff Jim Yon to not accept any money from its contract with Telmate LLC, which provides telephone services to inmate. The county has received about $2,000 annually. This will allow Telmate to keep costs down.
• Approved the sale of a 1-foot-wide strip of land near Lyons Mill City Road to the Danny Meredith Trust for $5. The county acquired the property for $1 on Aug. 2, 1968.
• Approved the sale of a 1.28-acre lot in Sweet Home for $44,000 to David Israel. Minimum bid was $43,857.
• Approved the sale of 2.16 acres near Crawfordsville Drive in Sweet Home for $2,500 to Lynn Merrill. The property is landlocked between property Merrill is buying and property owned by Timber Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.