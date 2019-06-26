Although Albany City Councilor Dick Olsen lobbied valiantly to save three historic — but long-neglected — houses in Albany’s Historic Monteith District, his fellow councilors on Wednesday upheld their original decision to allow their owners to demolish them, effective immediately.
Councilor Rich Kellum recused himself from both discussion about the issue and the actual voting because the Land Use Board of Appeals had previously found that he was biased because he had written an online blog entry suggesting three councilors were in favor of tearing down the properties.
The decision puts an end to what at times has been a contentious issue — including a ruling by the Land Use Court of Appeals — that started in September 2018, when the city’s Landmarks Advisory Commission held a public hearing and decided to stay the demolition of the houses at 331 Calapooia St. SE, and 525 and 533 Fourth Avenue SW until July 9, 2019.
Albany residents and property developers Mark and Tina Siegner had purchased the properties with the intent of refurbishing them, but found they were more dilapidated than believed and decided it would be financially prudent to tear them down.
It is believed the original home on Calapooia was constructed for Dr. Leslie Hill, the community’s first physician, who also started the first school in Albany in a log building. Hill added the two other dwellings as rental units. He later sold the main home to his daughter for a minimal sum shortly around 1905.
The homes were lived in for many years, but had fallen into disrepair in recent decades and become known as “drug houses.”
The Siegners previously told council members that they hauled eight 40-yard dumpsters of trash from the properties. They also said that the cost of refurbishing the homes would far exceed their value even in today’s real estate market, and the rental income would not provide sufficient return on investment.
But community members hoping to save the homes said at a Monday afternoon council work session that the Siegners have been approached about selling the homes at a price that would guarantee them a profit.
Olsen wanted his fellow councilors to consider postponing Wednesday’s decision because additional material about the issue was added to the councilors' packets this week. The portion in the packet focusing on the Siegner property took up more than 200 pages.
“It is believed this house is from the 1858 era,” he said. “It would be of the Monteith House era and it was here before Oregon statehood, when it was a territory.”
Olsen said the homes are certainly “not fancy," but they “are good examples of houses of that period. They could be far better if some of the earlier remodeling, such as the front porch added in the 1920s, was removed.”
He added that he thought the cost of refurbishing the houses projected by the property owners was padded a bit by the addition of “granite countertops and polished fixtures.”
Olsen said he didn't think it would be right to base the city’s decision on possibly “faulty info” that led to the destruction of a “typical pioneer house.”
He also said the homes are remind the community of the legacy of Hill and that the demolition would be “extremely unfortunate.”
Mayor Sharon Konopa said the process over the last several months has been “very disappointing to me.”
"Both sides are polarized," she said. "No one was toward the middle. It’s unfortunate. It isn’t the houses’ fault they were neglected.”
Councilor Bill Coburn made the motion to allow demolition — later clarifying his motion to say that could happen immediately — and Councilor Alex Johnson II seconded the motion. Olsen was the only opposition vote.
