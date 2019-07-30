Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn says his staff and outside agencies will be extra vigilant at the 27th annual Oregon Jamboree music festival that starts Thursday night, especially in the wake of a shooting by a gunman that killed three people Sunday at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California.
“We overstaff for the Jamboree every year,” Lynn said. “We work with a number of law enforcement partners and this is something that has been in the planning stages for months. Basically, all our officers will be working some time over the weekend, although if their regularly scheduled time off falls on this weekend, we try to get them a day off.”
Lynn said there will be a mobile command center on the site as well as staff from the Lebanon Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
“We have folks on the grounds and off the grounds,” Lynn said. “We also work with the Department of Justice, which provides cameras on and off the site.”
Lynn said his office also works extensively with the Department of Homeland Security’s Titan Fusion Center based in Portland. This is an information-sharing program that analyzes threat data on local and national levels.
The Jamboree also contracts with a private security firm for on-site coverage.
Lynn said the Jamboree has always had a family-style approach and usually generates few incidents.
This year's event is expected to host 16,000 patrons daily in a community of 9,000 residents.
“There is always a great crowd. I’ve seen only minimal issues over the last 20 years I’ve been involved in law enforcement,” Lynn said. “It’s a credit to the organizers and to the people who come here.”
Lynn said weather is a factor in how patrons act.
“There is a sweet spot, when it is in the low 80s to low 90s, that people drink more and we see an increase in calls,” Lynn said. “But overall, we have very few alcohol issues and a few domestics, but it’s nothing we haven’t been able to handle.”
The weather also plays a role in how early patrons leave their camping spots and trailers. Event director Robert Shamek said last week that if the weather is in the mid-70s, patrons tend to wander to the site earlier in the day to enjoy the music acts or buy something to eat or drink from the numerous vendors on-site.
If the temperature is in the 90s, they tend to “stay in their air-conditioned trailers longer,” Shamek said.
During a Jamboree supervisor’s meeting last week, staff and volunteers talked about health and safety programs in place for this year’s event. They also discussed emergency exit procedures and how all volunteers are trained in helping patrons exit the grounds at the closest exit.
At least one major exit is camouflaged and only used in the event of an emergency.
The Jamboree gets started Thursday evening with a free kickoff party and concert on 18th Avenue. Headline acts for the weekend include Hank Williams Jr., Chris Young and the Brothers Osborne. Ticket sales are at up 30% over last year's event.
At the Gilroy festival, Santino William Legan reportedly killed three people, including a 6-year-old child, and wounded 12 others Sunday afternoon. Legan was shot and killed by police officers.
Witnesses said Legan seemed to be firing a semiautomatic rifle randomly into the crowd.
