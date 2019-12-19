Samaritan Evergreen Hospice has partnered with The Center for Mind-Body Medicine to offer a "Mind-Body Medicine" skills group for caregivers.
The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 7 to Feb. 25 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany.
The series is open to anyone caring for a loved one. Each session will focus on self-care techniques to reduce tensions and fatigue and increase resilience, calmness and joy. Participants will discover ways to decrease feelings of hopelessness, depression and anxiety and to increase well-being, control and joy.
All discussions will be confidential, open and respectful with times to work on restoring energy. Through a supportive group of others who know well the demands of caregiving, participants will practice ways to relax and cope with the demands of life.
The self-care model taught during this series was developed by James Gordon, MD, the founder of The Center for Mind Body Medicine. J. Anna Looney is a certified Center for Mind Body Medicine facilitator and founder of Insight Journeys, LLC. She combines her training in social interaction and facilitation with a lifelong passion for communications, holistic health and humanism to share mind/body techniques for stress reduction and self-care.
Registration is required, but there is no charge to participate. Register by calling Anna Looney at 609-468-2270 or by email annalooney22@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.