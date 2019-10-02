Linn County Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker on Tuesday approved code text amendments seeking to clarify land use rules within urban growth boundary areas surrounding several county communities.
Board Chairman Roger Nyquist recused himself, citing a possible conflict of interest as a property owner within Albany’s urban growth boundary.
Tuesday’s hearing was a continuation of a Sept. 17 public hearing. The commissioners closed that hearing but accepted additional written comments until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Albany city officials testified at the earlier hearing, but did not submit additional written comments, according to county planner Alyssa Boles.
The cities of Tangent and Lebanon provided written comments, as did the Willamette Association of Realtors.
Tangent City Planner Creed Eckert suggested being consistent with the term “district” when referring to zoning map units. Lebanon Community Development Director Kelly Hart thanked the commissioners for providing two weeks for the proposal to be reviewed.
The 500-member Willamette Association of Realtors wrote in support of the proposed changes.
“There are several factors that drive up housing costs, including local policies,” wrote three officials with the association. “By adding clarifying language to the code, property owners will have greater certainty and efficiency in the development process. We applaud Linn County for striving to provide affordable housing for all those who wish to live here.”
Under Oregon law, each urban area in the state is required to define an urban growth boundary. Housing tracts, retail developments and other kinds of urban development are not allowed past that boundary, while agricultural lands and open space outside the boundary are preserved.
At the Sept. 17 meeting, Albany City Manager Peter Troeddson said the city had issues with the county’s proposed definition of “density” and when zoning issues have to be approved by both the city and the county.
He also said the current urban growth management area agreement between the city and county is outdated and any code amendments should be postponed until the agreement can be updated.
In addition to Albany, other Linn County communities with urban growth boundaries are Brownsville, Harrisburg, Halsey, Lebanon, Lyons, Mill City, Scio, Sweet Home and Tangent.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved changes to the county’s outdoor assembly code. The change brings the code in line with the state code and will change the maximum application fee from $5,000 to either $5,000 or $2 per anticipated attendee, whichever is larger. The change will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
• Approved the sale of a 3.51-acre strip of land on Meridian Road near Lebanon for $100 to Linda Gaines by sealed bid. The commissioners rejected a $400 bid from James and Berdean Miller because it arrived after deadline.
