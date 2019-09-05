Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey approved changes to Linn County’s mass gathering permit system Tuesday.
County Attorney Gene Karandy brought two ordinance changes before the board. A mass gathering permit is required for any event with than 3,000 people.
Ordinance 2019-304 will bring the county’s mass gathering code in line with new state regulations that require land use proceedings if certain construction projects on the event site are needed to fulfill health and safety requirements. The ordinance takes effect immediately.
Karandy said the county’s current mass gathering regulations, enacted in 2014, did not match some of the language in the state rules.
The ordinance is expected to sunset on Jan. 1, 2020, because the commissioners also approved a first reading of Ordinance 2019-305, which will coincide with House Bill 2790, a measure that regulates mass gatherings of more than 3,000 people for more than 24 hours. HB 2790 also changes mass gathering fees to $5,000 or $2 per anticipated attendee; currently, the fee is set at a maximum of $5,000, but can be less, depending on the gathering.
The ordinance also outlines when land use permitting will be necessary in terms of developing long-term facilities such as a stage or amphitheater as well as the event's compatibility with surrounding land uses. It will supersede Ordinance 2019-304.
A second reading will be held on Oct. 1.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a contract with the Linn County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, effective July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022. Salary adjustments will be 3% effective July 1, 2019; 4% effective July 1, 2020; 3.5% effective July 1, 2021; and the county will contribute 3% of employee salaries to a 457 Deferred Compensation Plan selected by the employee.
• Proclaimed Sept. 9-13 as Veteran Suicide Prevention Week in Linn County and encouraged veterans to call the 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press "1."
• Authorized Roadmaster Darrin Lane to make the following purchases: two dump truck bodies from Columbia Body Manufacturing, $143,862; and two tandem axle dump truck cab and chassis from McCoy Freightliner, $261,776.
• Approved accepting an easement by Applied Industrial Technologies along Old Salem Road for construction of a sidewalk. Easement cost is $7,925.
• Approved a closure of portions of North River Drive and Quartzville Road for the Sept. 7-8 Best in the West Triathlon.
• The commissioners will not meet Sept. 10 or 11.
