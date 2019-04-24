The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the low bid for the replacement of the Stayton Bridge boat ramp.
Legacy Contracting of Stayton was the low bidder at $199,968 out of four bids submitted, ranging up to $282,525. The engineer’s estimate was $196,000.
In January, the State Marine Board awarded the county a $99,010 grant to assist with the project. The area has been closed for three years due to damage caused by 2015 flooding on the North Santiam River.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved the Linn County Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. Rural Transportation Coordinator Mark Volmert presented the proposal several weeks ago and returned Tuesday with some slightly modified figures including: reducing the Linn-Benton Loop Funds from a proposed $530,000 to $421,000; increasing funding of the Linn Shuttle from $241,000 to $256,000; increasing funding for the Sweet Home Dial-A-Bus from $140,000 to $150,000 per year; increasing reserve funds from $439,000 to $498,000; increasing the cost of a bus for the city of Lebanon from $70,000 to $150,000.
• Approved a Road Department purchase order with Eugene Sand Construction for $73,596 for intersection paving within the Albany Maintenance District and for $125,982 within the Halsey Maintenance District.
• Gave Accounting Officer Bill Palmer permission to apply for a $3,595 Assessment and Taxation grant from the Department of Revenue to be used to add Employee Online to the county’s current financial software suite from OneSolutions.
• Was told by Torri Lynn of the Linn County Juvenile Department that there were 95 referrals in March, five for dependency and 39 for criminal citations. There are 283 youth in the Probation Unit either on probation or pending court hearings. Of those, 46 are considered high-risk.
