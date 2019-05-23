Linn County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $707,775 contract with Bent LLC of Stayton to construct the Little Rock Creek Bridge, part of a long-term fish passage program on the North Santiam River.
The project on Morrison Drive will replace a 7-foot culvert with a 16-foot-wide bridge, Linn County Engineer Chuck Knoll said. Morrison Drive supports three residences and a forest management area, so he doesn't anticipate traffic issues.
He estimated the engineering at about $583,000. The Oregon Department of Transportation will provide funding.
According to Knoll, Linn County has been working with the North Santiam Watershed Council on fish passage projects for several years. In 2002, a culvert was replaced with a small bridge on the upper reaches of Mad Creek. That project was funded by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board. Eleven years later, a Mad Creek culvert that discharged directly into the North Santiam River was replaced with a single-span bridge. The Oregon Department of Transportation funded the $1 million project.
“The response of steelhead entering into the cooler waters of Mad Creek was immediate,” Knoll said. “Approximately 200 steelhead swam upstream during the first 24 hours.”
The latest project, he said, will likely take place between July 15 and Sept. 30.
“Linn County Engineering has developed a fish passage barrier inventory and list of projects necessary for improvement of habitat of the native waters in Linn County,” Knoll said. “The removal of barriers provides better river hydraulics, which also reduce the potential of flooding upstream of road crossings. The Little Rock Creek Bridge Project is an example of this effort and our partnerships with other agencies.”
The current culvert, which has a 5-foot-high perch, is a fish passage barrier.
Knoll said Little Rock Creek flows into Mad Creek about 2,000 feet downstream and is about six-tenths of a mile upstream from the North Santiam River. The new bridge will be 90 feet long and 16 feet wide.
Knoll said the recent rapid snowmelt could have posed a major problem in the area.
“We had very fast snowmelt with intense rainfall,” he said. “The water was about 6 inches above the top of the culvert due to the high water flow. If debris or tree limbs blocked the entrance of the culvert, it was possible that the water of Little Rock Creek could have backed up and flowed over the top of the road crossing. The high water flows could have scoured the soil rock road surface, resulting in the loss of the road. This bridge project will prevent such a failure.”
