Linn County will put eight properties up for auction at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Linn County Courthouse.
The Board of Commissioners approved the auction at its Tuesday meeting.
Offerings will include a 90.17-acre parcel near Detroit Reservoir that has been owned by the county for years but was recently logged, generating income for the Parks Department. The property has a listed real market value of $35,750; minimum bid will be $115,000. Purchasers must abide by the Oregon Forest Practices Act, which includes reforesting the property within three years.
Other properties include:
• 38415 Century Drive, Albany: 1 acre, with real market value of $148,850. Minimum bid: $58,195.
• 319 Charlotte St. NE, Albany: 0.66 acre, with real market value of $110,540 and a minimum bid of $42,250.
• Corner of Goldfish Farm Road and Christopher Avenue, Albany: 1.27-acre lot, real market value of $83,000 and minimum bid of $37,375.
• 355 Russell St., Lebanon: 0.18 acre with real market value of $63,360 and minimum bid of $13,000.
• 30130 Horseshoe Loop, Lebanon: 2.78 acres with real market value of $102,250 and minimum bid of $44,200.
• 420 Morton St., Lebanon: 0.17 acres with real market value of $118,500 and minimum bid of $37,700.
• Lot next to 4545 Manzanita St., Sweet Home: 1.28 acres, real market value of $74,970 and minimum bid of $48,731.
Details about the auction rules and property information can be found at www.co.linn.or.us/PropertyManagement.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a letter of support for the city of Albany’s request for funding to develop a plan to address transportation and land-use issues east of Interstate 5 but within the city limits.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement for $55,321 with Lincoln County to provide HIV early intervention and outreach services to individuals with HIV who are newly diagnosed or at significant risk of HIV acquisition.
• Approved a bid of about $1.274 million by North Santiam Paving of Stayton to provide asphalt overlays throughout the county this summer. Roadmaster Darrin Lane said that figure may go up another $100,000 because another 114 driveway entrances have been identified, and under county rules they must be asphalted for 10 feet before entering a county roadway.
• Approved accepting $477,252 in Immediate Opportunity Funds for Seven Mile Lane improvements associated with the expansion at Selmet, the titanium casting foundry business.
• Approved a contract with Neighbor-to-Neighbor Inc. for community dispute resolution services.
