The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $150,000 grant that will enable the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corporation to extend a purchase option agreement with International Paper.
Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey voted for the grant. Commissioner Will Tucker was not in attendance.
AMEDC had reached an agreement with International Paper to purchase its former paper mill site in Millersburg for $10 million. The plan is to develop the property, which has been idle for almost a decade, into an intermodal transloading facility if $25 million in Connect Oregon funds are approved by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
In February, members of AMEDC’s Linn Economic Development Group, which would oversee operations at the property, told an ODOT committee why the site should be selected. Backers of a site near Brooks also presented information.
The committee had previously decided that if the Millersburg site wasn't selected, there would be no site approved in the mid-valley, although a similar project near Ontario appears to be in the driver’s seat for eastern Oregon.
The grant approval will allow AMEDC to retain the purchase option for three months, or until an ODOT reaches a decision before that time.
Nyquist said the ODOT group will meet again in late April, but he anticipates that a decision won't be made until May. Committee members have provided both groups with a list of questions, such as which companies are going to sign contracts to use the facilities and to what that annual usage will amount.
“ODOT is showing substantial financial prudence,” he said. “We’re still hopeful. This will be a good project and over time it will become a great project.”
Nyquist said mid-valley farmers will experience significantly more problems transporting their products in the next 50 years as Interstate 5 becomes more crowded. The transload facility will give them a viable and affordable option.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
• Approved the sale of three properties held by the county in lieu of back taxes. They include a 70-foot strip in Albany sold for $540 to Bryon Hendricks; a buildable lot at 32968 Sunset Road in Lebanon that brought $35,000 from Leon Privratsky; and a lot and home at 350 W. B Street in Lebanon that brought $62,500 from Casey Meadows. Both of the larger lots were below the proposed minimum bids, but the commissioners said it was better to have them back on the tax roll than sit idle.
• Approved a contract between Linn County and the State of Oregon Business Development Department for improvements at the entrance to Selmet on Seven Mile Lane. Selmet and the county have been working together on the project, with the former investing several hundred thousand dollars. The project is also benefiting from about $575,000 in economic development related grant funds.
Roadmaster Darrin Lane said the partnership allows Linn County to make significant improvements at little cost to taxpayers. The project includes Widening Seven Mile Lane to install a left-turn lane into Selmet and Fry Road.
• Accepted three bids for a proposed Washington Street Building roofing project. They were: Eagle Roofing, $222,400; Stutzman & Kropf, $246,380; and Snyder Roofing, $290,349. County general services director Russ Williams said the county had estimated the project at $156,450. He will review the bids and return to the board for final approval.
• Approved the purchase of a new hydraulic excavator for the Linn County Road Department for $119,900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.