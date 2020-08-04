Commissioners OK early LCSO law levy ballot

Linn County’s law enforcement levy has always enjoyed wide victory margins at the polls. In May 2018, it passed handily 70% to 30%, with 16,702 votes in favor and 7,180 against.
Tuesday morning, Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker approved putting the next four-year levy on the November ballot, two years before the current levy runs out.
It would not be an extension of the current levy and would not take effect until the current levy expires. It would kick in on July 1, 2022, and run through June 30, 2026.
Chairman Nyquist said that watching the nationwide effort by some communities to defund law enforcement was a factor in proposing the early ballot measure.
“If this passes, this would surely be an asset in recruiting staff, and it also helps us keep our good current staff longer,” Nyquist said.
The current levy is $2.83 per $1,000 of property valuation. The proposed levy would be for $3.08 per $1,000. The levy provides funding for the Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office.
Sheriff Jim Yon said after the meeting that he has always been a fan of getting the levy on the ballot as early as possible, just in case it failed.
“Four years ago, it was on the May ballot,” Yon said. “If it hadn’t passed, I would have had to start layoffs in July. There was no opportunity to go back to the voters until November.”
Yon said he has about 182 employees with a total allocation of 190.
“I am holding five positions open until January to watch how the COVID-19 issue plays out,” Yon said. “We’ll review things in January and go from there.”
Yon said his office receives applications from highly qualified candidates.
“We don’t do a lot of advertising, but we get good folks by word of mouth from people we hire. They tell their friends and so on,” Yon said.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Declared an emergency for kids who are "being deprived the experiences of growing up" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners talked about forming partnerships to provide extracurricular activities for schoolchildren that will not be addressed when distance learning is implemented in local school districts in coming weeks. The commissioners said they hope to develop programs to provide young people with social and athletic opportunities, even though in a “normal” year, that is not their charge. Nyquist said he is particularly concerned about the children in kindergarten through third grade. He said schools have traditionally been a “very important social net” for children and without in-classroom programs, some children are “going to go without.”
• Were informed by Rick Vogt, new executive director of the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, that the census program that was supposed to wrap up in October has been extended to Dec. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved agreements with the following through the state transportation fund: Lebanon Dial-a-Bus, Sweet Home Dial-a-Bus, Linn Shuttle, COG Senior and Disability Services, Volunteer Caregivers, Oregon Mennonite Residential Services, Sunshine Industries, Chamberlin House, Linn-Benton Loop, Albany Call-a-Ride and Benton County Dial-a-Bus.
• Approved a refund of $3,500 each to Vickie Pruitt and Larry Rogers for two separate events planned at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center that had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
