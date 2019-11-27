The Linn County Board of Commissioners approved new law enforcement contracts between the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and rural communities.
Sheriff Jim Yon said the traditional one-year contract has been replaced with a three-year contract.
The contract with city of Brownsville calls for 2,400 hours of service annually with annual costs of $170,040; $175,176; and $181,224. Halsey contracted for 864 hours of service at $61,214; $63,063; and $65,241. Millersburg has contracted for 1,836 hours of service at $130,081; $134,010; and $138,636.
Mill City’s contract is for 3,612 hours at $255,910; $263,640; and $272,741. Scio’s contract is for 864 hours at $61,214; $63,063; and $65,241. Lyons has contracted for 324 hours at $22,955; $23,649; and $24,465.
A contract with Harrisburg is under review, Yon said.
The commissioners also approved transferring $250,000 to the Linn Economic Development Group, which is in the early stages of developing an intermodal transportation facility at the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg. The commissioners have committed up to $250,000 per year for the first five years from economic development money provided by the state lottery.
They also approved catering contracts at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center with Affair Catering 4U, Valley Catering, Jacopettis Catering, NW Mobile Cuisine, McKillops Catering, Forks and Corks Catering and De La Cruz & Magna.
Wayne Mink of the Linn County Road Department presented the commissioners with a $3,000 contract amendment for the Little Rock Creek Bridge Project for Bent LLC.
Juvenile director Torri Lynn told the commissioners that in October, 40 Linn County youth and 10 Benton youth were held for 338 days and 76 days of care, respectively.
There were 86 referrals for the month. There are 268 youth in the probation unit of which 68 are considered high-risk.
Rachel Maddock-Hughes of the Council of Governments reported that the RideLine program in Linn County made 39,909 trips from June through August, up 5,489 over the previous quarter. Regionally, 4,190 clients took 57,492 trips, up 3,798.
