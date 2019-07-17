Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey made quick work of their weekly agenda Tuesday and handled proposed items to eliminate a planned Wednesday session as well.
Commissioner Will Tucker was in Washington, D.C.
The commissioners on Tuesday:
• Approved a deal allowing the Juvenile Department Work Crew will again work with the U.S. Forest Service on the Willamette National Forest to reduce invasive species.
• Approved an agreement to allow the Juvenile Department to work with the PEER Court in Sweet Home, which is facilitated by the Sweet Home Police Department. The Juvenile Department will screen police criminal referrals for cases appropriate for PEER Court.
• Set the daily contract bed rate with Yamhill County at $150 per day based on availability. Also set a contract amount of $380,116 to provide four beds annually at the Linn-Benton Detention Center.
• Approved agreements in its First-Time Youth Wage Program with Kirk Century Farms and Cascade Timber Consulting.
