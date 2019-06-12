Comcast customers will not be able to view Albany City Council meetings for the foreseeable future after staff reported a service interruption caused by a failed motherboard.
The city routinely broadcasts city council meetings live on Channel 28 and repeats the meeting throughout the week.
According to assistant city manager Jorge Salinas, the damaged piece of equipment served as an interface between the city’s tricaster — which merges live video and other graphics — and Channel 28. The city acquired the equipment through Linn-Benton Community College and has seen it fail previously. However, Monday’s failure affected the system’s motherboard.
“We will need to replace the entire equipment,” he said.
The cost to repair the system will run between $3,500 and $10,000.
Staff is currently exploring repair options but the process has been complicated by technology. The current equipment is designed for standard definition television, which is compatible with Channel 28. Television programming and its associated equipment has since moved to high-definition.
Salinas said the cost and ultimate repair would depend on the market availability of the equipment.
Staff intends to bring the issue to council but will be livestreaming those meetings via its website until repairs are made.
To view city council meetings, visit cityofalbany.net or the city’s Youtube channel at youtube.com/user/cityofalbany.
