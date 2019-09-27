Fred Abousleman, who has served as executive director of the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments since 2013, has resigned to take a similar position with the National Association of Development Companies.
He begins his new duties in December.
“Fred did a great job,” said Linn County Board of Commissioners Chairman Roger Nyquist. "The Council of Governments was lucky to have his talent and experience during some challenging times. Personally, I will continue to seek his counsel on matters important to Linn County.”
The National Association of Development Companies represents some 220 companies that make Small Business Administration loans nationwide.
“I wasn’t looking for a new job,” Abousleman said. “I was approached and the more I was told about the job, especially that I could live anywhere in the country, the more it appealed to me.”
His new job will entail a lot of travel, since the association's headquarters is in Washington, D.C.
Abousleman came to the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments after 14 years with the National Association of Regional Councils. Originally from New Mexico, he lived in Washington, D.C. for 17 years. His wife, Debbie, works at Oregon State University.
Abousleman has a Masters Degree in Community and Regional Planning and Master of Public Affairs, both from the University of New Mexico.
OCWCOG represents 20 cities, three counties, the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians and a port district throughout the Linn, Benton, and Lincoln county region. Its mission is to help communities solve problems and connect member governments, businesses and individuals with resources in the areas of Senior and Disability Services, Community and Economic Development and Technology Services.
Abousleman said COG’s total budget is $41 million. Of that, 40 to 50% is derived from Medicaid.
“I think we have elevated the footprint of COG,” he said. “We have developed or improved a lot of programs and are offering more help to local governments in terms of human resources, finances, audits and IT. It’s hard to find and retain staff in smaller communities.”
Several of COG's 160-member staff work in the planning area, according to Abousleman.
“We really focused on rebuilding the planning department,” he said. “We have more planners than ever and they are getting out into our communities.”
Improving transportation systems, especially in rural areas, has also been a major focus, Abousleman added.
“Stabilizing Medicaid funding has really helped us,” he said. “Former Rep. Andy Olson was vital in that. He took charge and helped hold off cuts.”
Abousleman would have liked to have done more in terms of economic development among the four-counties.
“As a region, we are more alike than dissimilar,” he said. “In our region, we have everything from a dynamic port in Newport, to grass seed farming, wineries, craft beer, metals and manufacturing, major universities, community colleges, research and more. It’s all here.”
Abousleman called his six years with COG, “a great ride.”
COG’s board chairman, Mayor Biff Traber of Corvallis, will work with senior staff until a replacement is found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.