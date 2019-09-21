An open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Coffin Butte Landfill, 29175 Coffin Butte Road, Corvallis.
Participants can speak with employees and take a tour of the regional landfill and composting facility, which is owned and operated by Republic Services.
City and county elected officials will also be on hand to answer questions.
This event is free. No RSVP is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.