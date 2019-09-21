An open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Coffin Butte Landfill, 29175 Coffin Butte Road, Corvallis.

Participants can speak with employees and take a tour of the regional landfill and composting facility, which is owned and operated by Republic Services.

City and county elected officials will also be on hand to answer questions.

This event is free. No RSVP is required.

