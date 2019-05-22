With the Memorial Day holiday approaching, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon reminds drivers of the importance of seat-belt use with the Click It or Ticket program, which runs nationally through June 22.
In 2017, 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States. Among young adults 18 to 34 killed in crashes in 2017, more than half —57% — were unrestrained, one of the highest percentages for all age groups.
Using Oregon Department of Transportation grant funds, additional deputies will be on the road looking for drivers and passengers who aren't wearing seat belts.
“We cannot overstate the importance of wearing a seat belt.” Yon said. “It’s the law, but it’s more than that: By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.”
The campaign is sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.