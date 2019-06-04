Representatives from Renew Oregon and the Oregon League of Conservation Voters will give an update on the Clean Energy Jobs Bill during the Thursday meeting of the Linn County Democrats at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A social time, with light refreshments, begins at 6 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30. Children are welcome.
Renew Oregon, a clean energy advocacy coalition, and the Oregon League of Conservation Voters are lobbying for passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Bill in the Oregon Legislature. If enacted, according to Renew Oregon, it would become “a policy to cap and price climate pollution from the largest emitters in the state, and reinvest the proceeds into Oregon’s clean energy economy to create good-paying jobs and make our air cleaner.”
For more information about the meeting and the Linn County Democrats, contact Jerred Taylor at linncodems@dpo.org.
