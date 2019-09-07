The 2019 Christmas Storybook Land Board is hosting a volunteer sign-up night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the conference room at Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.
Potential volunteers are invited to visit with current volunteers, and sign up for activities that match their interests. Teenagers with a parent/guardian release form and families are welcome to participate, including those under 13 accompanied by an adult. Community Service validation is also available.
Assistance is needed for scene setup and takedown, tree pickup, ceiling guide-wire setup, hanging trees and lights, greeting visitors, operating model trains, Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves, as well as helpers for school tours and seniors, veterans and special needs day. Responsible children, teenagers and adults are welcome as roaming costume characters.
Registration and scheduling will also be open online at christmasstorybookland.org after Sept. 17.
Now in its 43rd year, the free community holiday event runs Dec. 6-20 at the Linn County Expo Center’s Cascade Pavilion.
