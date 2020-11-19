 Skip to main content
Child Welfare looking for two missing foster teens who may be traveling together
  Updated
Another foster child is believed to be in danger after going missing last week.

Kyla Blackmore, 14, and Lydia Jazmin, 16, were last seen in Medford on Nov. 11, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division.

Blackmore knows the Klamath Falls area and is suspected to be traveling with Jazmin, who ODHS said on Tuesday may have been heading to the Albany area.

Blackmore has a nose piercing, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, has brown eyes and has dark blonde hair.

Jazmin, who uses the pronouns they and them, is around 4 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Child Welfare officials encourage anyone who may know either of the teens' whereabouts to call law enforcement.

Kyla Blackmore

14-year-old Kyla Blackmore was last seen in Medford on Nov. 11.

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Human Services
Lydia Jazmin

16-year-old Lydia Jazmin was last seen in Medford on Nov. 11.

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Human Services
