Retiring Albany Fire Chief John Bradner thanked many people Monday at a ceremony honoring his 35 years as a first responder, the last 11 as the chief in Albany, but he summed up his feelings with just one sentence.
“All I ever wanted to be was a firefighter,” Bradner told his wife, Leslie, at Monday's event.
Bradner said that for many years, it was a firehouse tradition that a retiring chief passed his badge on to the incoming chief. Bradner passed his badge to former assistant chief Shane Wooten.
Wooten said he has learned much working daily with Bradner. Wooten said because Bradner “is authentic. What you see is what you get. He has a quick wit, is fun to be around and truly cares about every single person in this department. When he makes a decision, he always considers how that decision is going to affect individuals involved.”
Wooten said Bradner exemplifies the qualities of patience, guidance and friendship.
Wooten and others presented Bradner with numerous gifts including gift cards and a hockey jersey with his name and Albany Fire Department logo on it — he is a hockey coach — as well as a wooden flag and shadow boxes filled with badges and patches Bradner would have worn over the last 35 years.
A special gift was a boxed flag. Wooten said the flag flew over the old Fire Station 11 on its last day. On Monday, the flag was raised over every station in the department.
It was placed in a box made from wood salvaged from the Ralston Building, which was razed to make way for the new Fire Station 11.
Mayor Sharon Konopa praised Bradner as a man of integrity, “which is reflected in his whole Fire Department.”
“It is difficult to say goodbye to someone who has provided such wonderful service and who is such a wonderful person,” Konopa said. “He was a leader in developing this new fire station with the needs of the community and his team at the forefront. It will live for generations to come.”
City Manager Peter Troeddson called Monday’s event a “change of watch” as well as a retirement party.
Troeddson said firefighters and fire chiefs come and go, but the core mission and values of the Fire Department remain vital to every community.
Troeddson praised Bradner’s foresight in upgrading the city’s firefighting equipment, building a cohesive team, for helping other departments locally and as far away as California and for effectively handling what could have been a disastrous fire at ATI Wah Chang.
“The mantle of leadership is not an easy one,” Troeddson said. “Your staff needs to be well-trained so they can go home to their families every night.”
Bradner thanked the city staff and management as well as the citizens of Albany for their continued support of the Fire Department, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
“My belief has always been that together we are stronger than when we are alone,” Bradner said.
He is especially proud of the program that trains all Albany eighth-grade students to perform CPR.
“We have saved lives. We have lent a hand to our neighbors,” Bradner said. “We have upheld our mission to prevent and protect from harm.”
At last Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Bradner was presented with a key to the city.
Jimmy Buffett music ushered Bradner into the new chapter of his life, which will include traveling.
