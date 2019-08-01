JEFFERSON — Three people were arrested at around 6 a.m. Thursday after law enforcement officers from Marion and Linn counties served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 200 block of High Street.
Officials from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and investigators from the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Task Force found several ounces of methamphetamines, heroin, fake prescription pills and evidence of drug dealing at the residence.
Shane Thomas Becktold, 24, of Sublimity, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, first-degree child neglect and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Emmy Lou Brockman, 20, of Jefferson, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, first-degree child neglect and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Deidama Ann Agee, 58, of Jefferson, was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Becktold and Brockman were transported to the Marion County Jail where they were lodged. Agee was cited and released from the scene.
This same residence was the location of another search warrant on Feb. 6, when more than a half-pound of heroin, a half-ounce of cocaine and more than $22,000 in cash were seized and one arrest was made.
"We appreciate the excellent working relationship we have with the Linn County Sheriff's Office and partner agencies who contribute to the LINE Task Force,” Sheriff Joe Kast said. “Collaborations such as these allow us to combine the resources we have been entrusted with and helps keep our communities safe."
The LINE Drug Task Force was established as a result of Linn County being designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area in 2016. The team consists of investigators from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Albany Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Sweet Home Police Department, Oregon State Police, Eugene office of Drug Enforcement Administration and Oregon National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.
Anyone with information about this case or who has information regarding drug dealing is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032 or the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement task force at 541-791-0102.
