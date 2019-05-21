BROWNSVILLE — The Central Linn Community Foundation will hold its annual gala at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Room at the Brownsville City Hall.

The event is open to the public, but reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 541-466-5856.

Refreshments will be provided, and each grantee will give a short presentation regarding their project.

The foundation will present $8,500 in grants for 2019 to the following organizations:

• Central Linn Recreation Center, $983 for the purchase of sports equipment.

• Central Linn High School basketball program, $742.

• The Calapooia Watershed Council, $600 for its work with Central Linn students in forestry, sustainability, and restoration projects.

• Willamette Valley Quilts of Valor, $500 for supplies and postage.

• Sharing Hands Food Bank, $1,325 toward the purchase of computers.

• Sharing Hands/Friday Fun Enrichment program, $500 to help with field trips and programs for the children of Central Linn School District.

• Meals On Wheels, $1,100 for their programs in the central Linn county area.

• Brownsville Senior Center, $500 to help with the cost of watering flower baskets in downtown Brownsville.

• Central Linn Gleaners, $250 for help with fuel costs.

• Central Linn Gleaners Preserving Today’s Abundance program, $250 toward the purchase of a food dehydrator.

• Halsey/Shedd Rural Fire Protection District, $1,000 to purchase and install Jacob’s Kits at local area schools.

• Central Linn Elementary School Parent Teacher Club, $750 for fencing the school grounds.

