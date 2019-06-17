Centenarian Marshal Ed Putman will lead the 132nd annual Pioneer Picnic Parade — Pioneers That Make a Difference — starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 in Brownsville.
Born in 1919, Putman’s family was among the pioneers who settled in the community in 1847.
Putnam’s grandfather, Bill, owned a 320-acre farm north of Brownsville. Bill’s son, Troy, was Ed’s father.
Ed Putman attended school in Brownsville through the ninth grade and from an early age worked alongside his father with a 7-foot two-handled saw. He also worked with his dad at Thompson’s Mill in Shedd. He ran the water wheel and flour mill.
He later worked for M & M Plywood in Albany, drove for Cummings Transfer and Ryals Truck Service and then for Blitz Weinhard, before retiring in 1980.
Putman married Norma Harrison and they had three children — Dick, Brenda and Russ. They moved to Albany in 1940.
His wife died in 1955 of cancer.
Putman later married Jean Eller, who had two children — Gary and Linda — and the family also welcomed a daughter, Pam.
The Putmans moved to North Albany in 1958. He enjoyed woodworking and created numerous rocking chairs for children, as well as tables, chairs, shelving and other items in his workshop.
In 1993, the Putmans moved back to Brownsville. Ed enjoys mowing and maintaining the grounds of the Moyer House and the Brownsville Cemetery. He is also the “go-to guy” as a town historian.
Putman is especially proud of his 1931 Ford Coupe, which he and his sons restored.
Putman rototilled his garden until he was 91 years old. He recently turned 100 and his wife of 62 years, recently turned 90.
They have six children, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Putman says the secret to a long, healthy life is eat honey every day and keep moving.
All pioneer descendants are invited to ride in the parade and afterward, they will be honored at the pavilion in Pioneer Park.
Three days of events will kick off Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m. with a kiddie parade, followed by a spelling bee at 2 p.m.
The official opening ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the main stage in Pioneer Park. The 2019 queen will be crowned and past queens will also be honored.
Junior Court princesses are Celia Rodriguez, Alyssa Prevatt, Siyember Krasnay, Bailey Lester, Amelia Curtis, Angie Sartuche Doan, Madelyn Landes and Alyse Glenn.
On Saturday, the One More Time Marching Band will performing at the main stage at noon, followed by the Brownsville Library’s Summer Read Program, "A Universe of Stories," at 1 p.m., featuring the puppetry of Noah McLain Philpot.
A pie-eating contest is scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by a children’s talent show at 3:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m. there will be a talent show for adults.
Pioneer Park will be filled with more than 40 vendors selling everything from corn dogs and curly fries to fried chicken dinners. Vendor spaces are still available by calling 541-602-0945 or 541-466-5656.
The annual Wagon Train breakfast from 7-9 a.m. Saturday and 7-10 a.m. Sunday.
The annual Linn County Pioneer Picnic is put on by the Linn County Pioneer Association. Board members are Debie Wyne, president; Linda McCormick, vice president; Holly Gosda, secretary; Leisa Keyser, treasurer; Edd Farwell, Karen Grant, Betsy Ramshur and Taylor Jones.
