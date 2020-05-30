Cate, Sword differ on who is HD 17 winner

LEBANON — Mid-valley farmer Jami Cate declared victory Friday afternoon in the Republican primary for Oregon House District 17, but Scott Sword, her closest contender, said he was not going to concede until after the election is certified at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cate holds a 32-vote lead over Sword, but challenge votes are being reviewed and unsigned ballots are still being reconciled in both Linn and Marion counties.
“We have until 5 p.m. Tuesday,” Sword said. “I’m not conceding.”
Cate said her campaign staff doesn’t believe there are enough challenge votes left to sway the election, but Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller said there were a large number of unsigned ballots this election.
He added that the vote swing would not have to be the entire 32 votes. A recall is triggered if the vote difference is one-fifth of 1%, or in this case, about 11 votes.
Cate, the former chair of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival board, has received 2,893 votes. Sword has received 2,861 votes.
On May 19, Cate was leading Sword 2,751 to 2,608.
"This has been an incredible primary to be a part of — but also one to watch! I hope it serves as a reminder that every vote matters and that our County Clerk's offices stay busy long after election night, ensuring your vote gets counted," Cate stated in a written announcement.
"I want to extend a tremendous thank you to all of my family, friends and voters! I have continued to be immensely humbled by the outpouring of support I have received in this journey. I am very excited to be one step closer to the honor of representing you in Salem, and look forward to the spirited discussions ahead."
There was a crowded Republican field in the primary for the position left open by Sherrie Sprenger, who won the Republican primary for the seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners which will be open due to Will Tucker’s retirement.
In addition to Cate and Sword, Timothy Kirsch of Mill City received 1,707 votes, Bruce Cuff of Mehama got 1,413 votes, Susan Coleman of Sweet Home got 1,002 votes and Dylan Richards of Sweet Home got 951 votes.
Cate said during her campaign that she wants to “fight for the success of rural Oregon and push back against the liberal voice of Portland eroding our way of life.”
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted the need to expand the state’s the state’s transportation grid to more efficiently move goods and enhance the state’s economy.
It also shows the need to review health care for all, especially seniors.
Sword is the retired president of Sword Logging and has a long history of community service in the Vernonia and Silverton areas.
Sword said in his campaign he would bring a rural work ethic and small-town understanding to Salem.
