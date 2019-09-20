SWEET HOME — When Leo Fernandez attended a yard sale in Sweet Home four years, he was looking for a bargain or two, but never dreamed his prize find would be a set of building blocks often used by children to build castles.
Spanish castles to be exact, made from hundreds of tiny pieces.
“There was a kid who had 350 pieces for $5,” Fernandez said. “I had never seen anything like this before, so I bought them.”
The sets were made from the 1968 until 1991 by a company called Exin Castillos in Barcelona, Spain. The pieces are about 1-by-2 inches, and snap together, much like Legos. For a time, they were distributed in the United States by a company based in Hope, Arkansas.
Several dozen castle sets could be purchased, and there were even a few sets to make cathedrals.
For many years, Fernandez made handmade fishing rods as a hobby, but he has now filled the shelves of his “man cave” with Exin Castillos pieces. The pieces are plastic and colored to look like castle stonework.
Since then, the 69-year-old Fernandez, has accumulated some 15,000 pieces, scouring them from other collectors from coast to coast.
“I try to keep my costs from 4 to 10 cents per piece,” Fernandez said.
He has also been corresponding with collectors in Spain, where there is a large Exin Castillos following and even community contests.
“Some of the displays are huge, we’re talking 40 feet long,” Fernandez said. “They work in teams to put them together.”
Fernandez said that one castle display recently featured 225,000 pieces and it took 10 men to put it together.
“I’ve seen large sets, 25,000 pieces, offered online for $12,500,” he said.
Exin Castillos were "very popular for a time," Fernandez said, "and then kids got into playing video games."
But, he said, that electronic distraction may not have been the only reason Exin Castillos lost favor among young people.
“The directions are extremely vague. It would take a kid a long time to figure out some of them and they probably just gave up and moved on to other things.”
Fernandez said his most recent purchase was for 6,700 pieces that came from a collector in New York.
“My grandson, Matteo Basil, helped me count them,” Fernandez said. “We put 400 pieces each in zip-lock bags. It took two days.”
Fernandez recently displayed a 3-by-5 foot castle made of Exin Castillos blocks at the Oregon State Fair and earned a blue ribbon in the diorama category for his efforts.
“It took me about two hours per day for a month to put together,” Fernandez said.
He earned a blue ribbon at last year’s state fair as well.
“I wanted to do something different when I retired,” Fernandez said. “I plan to build an even bigger castle next year. The people at the fair are very nice and helpful.”
“It takes quite a bit of thinking to put a castle together,” Fernandez said. “Fortunately, I have a good friend who is a retired carpenter and he gave me a lot of good information about how walls need to be hooked together to create stability.”
Fernandez said he pulled his castle apart at least four times.
“I just didn’t like the way it looked,” Fernandez said.
He also learned to be creative. To create the illusion of water, he used blue paper covered with crinkled clear plastic.
For the bridge over the castle’s moat, he mixed kitty litter with plaster of Paris and then covered it with small rocks.
For Fernandez, the new hobby has proven to be so much fun, he has a new goal.
“I want to go to Spain and spend at least one night in a castle,” he said.
Fernandez and his wife, Sue, have lived in Sweet Home since 1973. He retired in 2016 after a long career with the Georgia-Pacific paper plant at Halsey.
