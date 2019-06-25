CASCADIA — The 25th anniversary of reconstruction of the historic Cascadia Covered Bridge will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday at the bridge.
Linn County commissioners and Parks Department representatives will be on hand to mark the event.
Light refreshments will be served.
Then-state Sen. Mae Yih was instrumental in getting the bridge, which had fallen into disrepair, rebuilt. It reopened on June 24, 1994, after extensive structural repairs by the Oregon Department of Transportation. Yih will be honored for her support of the project.
The bridge spans the South Santiam River and is an entryway to Cascadia State Park.
It is one of only three known timber truss bridges remaining in Oregon. It was constructed in 1928 and over the years, underwent several repair projects, including major work in 1951 and a total restoration in 1994.
The bridge is 196 feet long and features a 22-foot-wide deck that is composed of a 17-foot roadway and a 4.5-foot wide sidewalk.
