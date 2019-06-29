CASCADIA — Twenty-five years ago, the unincorporated community of Cascadia about 14 miles east of Sweet Home — aided by fireball Mae Yih, then a state senator — took on state and federal powers and found a way to rebuild the historic Cascadia State Park Bridge.
Saturday afternoon, under the cool shade of giant fir trees near the entrance to the park, several dozen community members honored Yih, now 91, who retired from the Legislature in 2003. Although they couldn’t name the bridge after her — that honor is reserved for those who have passed away — the community dedicated the bridge in her honor, complete with a commemorative plaque.
Project co-organizer Jean Burger — a founding member of the Save Our Bridge Committee a quarter-century ago — said the stone on which the plaque is mounted came from the nearby Shot Pouch Quarry, the site where much of the rock used to build Foster and Green Peter dams was mined.
The plaque reads: “To Oregon State Senator, D-Retired Mae Yih, whose tireless efforts resulted in the building of this bridge dedicated June 25, 1994. In grateful appreciation from the community of Cascadia, Oregon June 29, 2019.”
“Cascadia loves Mae Yih," Burger said several times during her speech.
Celebration co-organizer Janet Quinn said she moved to Cascadia after the bridge construction era, but is Jean and Kevin Burger’s neighbor, so she has learned how important it was to the community. She said the idea for a dedication and community celebration came to her a couple years ago.
The story began in 1991, when the community was notified that the bridge, which spans the South Santiam River, was dangerous and was going to be closed. It was constructed in 1928 and is one of only three known timber truss style bridges that remain in Oregon. The others are the Middle Fork Willamette River Bridge near Oakridge and the Mott Bridge in Douglas County.
The bridge underwent several repair projects over the years, but by 1994, it could no longer support modern traffic and weight loads.
Burger said several dozen community members met at the state park maintenance building on Oct. 29, 1991. At that time, the community of what is now 150 residents kept informed at Maple’s Store and the U.S. Post Office. Both are now gone.
The bridge was closed to traffic a week later.
“The community was outraged,” Burger said. “Phone calls and letters started going out. But our pleas fell on deaf ears in Salem until we called Senator Yih.”
Burger said Yih worked tirelessly on the bridge issue, even calling her on Sundays.
Burger said the committee included her husband, Kevin, Postmaster Cindy Brown, Bob and Joyce Pinster, Ervil and Dallis Morris, Jim and Lisa Gourley, Sue Neuschwander and Iris Bruckbauer.
The task was to find state or federal funds to either restore or rebuild the bridge and to get the project pushed ahead of others due to its extreme importance. Without it, traffic — an estimated 100,000 visitors to the park annually — would be diverted to the Short Covered Bridge and funneled along Cascadia Drive, which was not designed for heavy traffic loads.
“We made three or four trips to Salem and Mae met with us everywhere including Lebanon and Albany,” Burger said. “She had rooms full of top brass working on this, including from the Oregon Department of Transportation and State Parks.”
Burger said Ron Polvi of the state Parks Department came up with idea to use a Bailey Bridge temporarily while funds were located and until a new bridge could be built.
Bailey Bridges were used extensively during WWII to cross rivers and gorges. The bridge uses large rollers and steel plating connected with tie rods and pins. Once assembled, they are then pushed across the desired areas.
Burger said that on June 12, 1993, two Chinook helicopters hauled 50 members of the 409th Engineering Company of the U.S. Army Reserves to the east side of Cascadia State Park. Parts for the bridge came from two states and timbers came from Washington state.
“It was an awesome sight,” Burger said. “In 17 grueling hours they had the Bailey Bridge set up.”
A year later, the new bridge — 196 feet long with a 22-foot wide deck — opened to the public.
Some 80 percent of the $1.2 million bill was paid for through the Highway Timber Bridge Research and Demonstration Program. The remaining 20 percent came from Oregon State Parks.
Due to its historic basis, the engineering company CH2M Hill designed the new bridge to match the 1928 style, but with materials that would hold modern traffic loads. State Parks wanted a bridge that had a lifespan of at least 50 years.
Burger said former Linn County Commissioner Dave Schmidt and Roadmaster Neal Michael were ardent supporters of the project.
Wearing a 25-year-old T-shirt that read, “Cascadia Oregon Where Life is Worth Living,” Yih said she was “delighted and greatly honored.”
“I am absolutely thrilled to see my old friends from the Cascadia community,” Yih said.
Yih said she remembers her first meeting with the Save Our Bridge Committee because it was “on a cold November day.”
Yih said she pledged “to do everything within my power to rebuild or replace the bridge.”
She said that three months later and after at least eight meetings, there was light at the end of the tunnel.
“This was a perfect example of how citizens can work with government to find solutions,” Yih said.
Yih introduced her son Don and daughter-in-law Pam Yih, who came from Philadelphia for the big day.
Don Yih said that his mother had her family of four but that family grew to include her constituents when she was elected to office.
“She was determined and persistent,” Yih said.
Appropriately, several dozen sports cars passed over the bridge during the ceremony en route to the park, reminding everyone why the original project was so important.
Tom Spears, who was the Cascadia State Park ranger for 22 years, was a special guest Saturday. Also present were Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker, as well as Brian Carroll, Linn County Parks director.
After the ceremony, guests enjoyed lunch at the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.