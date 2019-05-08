JEFFERSON — Some 240 classic cars competed in the annual Festival of Flowers car show, held May 4 along Main St.
This event was sponsored by the Northwest Vintage Customs car club.
“We will now figure out how much money we brought in, then we will figure out who and how much money we donate to the nonprofits,” volunteer Dottie Andersen said. “Last year we donated $7,000 to the city, so we thank everybody that participated one way or another in our event.”
Andersen said car club members began showing up by 6 a.m., followed by vendors.
“Everyone knows what needs to be done and the vendors have already been given information about where their booths need to be set up,” Andersen said.
Area residents enjoyed breakfast at the Jefferson Fire Department.
“The streets were constantly filled with people, kids and dogs,” Andersen said. “I saw a lot of flowers being sold, I even bought something. I have always wanted a Dogwood tree. I now have one.”
Handmade trophies were presented in 20 classes. The Club Participation award went to the Willamette Valley Street Rodders from Salem.
