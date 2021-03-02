Cancer survivors to learn about gardening, healthy foods

“We hope to have about 20 participants,” Russo said. “If they cannot come to the community gardens, we may be able to offer them gardening options at their own homes.”

The program is free of charge.

Orientation will take place in mid-March and participants will receive a gardening toolkit.

The basic gardening class will be held in April and will be recorded. Actual in-the-dirt gardening will run from May through September, Russo said.

“The master gardeners and cancer survivors will meet virtually,” Russo said. “They will be able to offer assistance, provide support and answer questions.”

As summer nears and the pandemic situation improves, there may be an opportunity for in-person meetings, Russo said.

“It’s not just about physical activity,” Russo said. “Participants will learn new skills with others at the same time, people who are on the same journeys.”

Russo said a Facebook page will be developed where participants can share photos and talk about their gardens.

Participants must complete an eligibility application, Russo said. About 15 people have completed that process so far.