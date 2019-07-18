A California man drowned Thursday afternoon at North Fork Park, along the Little North Fork of the Santiam River in Lyons.
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were dispatched at about 2:09 p.m. to reports of a swimmer who had gone underwater and did not resurface.
Bystanders were able to pull the swimmer, 29-year-old Baltazar Tellovelasco of Oxnard, California, out the water. Personnel from the Lyons and Stayton fire districts worked to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
Deputies learned Tellovelasco had gone into the water to assist his 12-year-old daughter, who appeared to be in distress. She made it out safely; however, he was not able to return to shore.
The Sheriff's Office reminds North Fork visitors that there is little-to-no cell phone reception in the area. Two 911 call boxes are located on the outside wall of the Elkhorn Fire Station and at the entrance to Salmon Falls Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.