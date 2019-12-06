The Calapooia Watershed Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave SE.
The meeting is open to the general public and anyone interested in learning more about the work the council does with its Habitat Restoration projects and youth education programs.
“We’re hoping that holding our meeting in Albany will offer an opportunity for more community members to attend and hear about the projects we have going on in Albany,” said executive director Collin McCandless.
This is a family-friendly event with childcare and refreshments provided.
The Calapooia Watershed Council is a nonprofit committed to supporting actions that improve the health of the watershed.
For more information contact operations coordinator Fiona Julian, Operations Coordinator at 541-466-3493 or operations@calapooia.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.