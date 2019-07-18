TODAY AT THE FAIR

4-H/FFA schedule: 7:30 a.m.: livestock/small animal exhibitors meeting (ring 1;) 9 a.m.: swine showmanship (swine ring); 9 a.m.: dairy goat/pygmy; showmanship, breeds (sheep/goat ring); 9 a.m.: Honey Bunny Quiz (Santiam Bldg.); 10 a.m.: poultry testing (Santiam Bldg.); 1 p.m.: rabbit agility (Santiam Bldg.); 2 p.m.: sheep; showmanship, breeds (sheep/goat ring); 3 p.m.: Chug-A-Lug contest (swine ring); 3 p.m.: small animal costume contest (Santiam Bldg.); 4 p.m.: dairy cattle; showmanship, breeds (swine ring); 4 p.m.: beef breeds (beef ring); 5 p.m. Cloverbud Show and Tell (Santiam Bldg.): 7 p.m.: static awards ceremony (Willamette Bldg.)

Calapooia Arena: Barrel racing, 6 p.m. Admission is free with paid admission.

Main stage: Joe Nichols, 8:30 p.m. Reserved tickets are $15 with paid admission.

Admission: $7 general, free for children 12 and under. Today is Senior Day, with anyone 60 or older admitted for free. There will also be free Bingo and an ice cream social. Parking is $5.