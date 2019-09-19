BROWNSVILLE — Playground equipment in Brownsville’s Pioneer Park will soon be disassembled and stored at the city’s water plant until it can be put back together farther away from the crumbling banks of the Calaplooia River, city councilors at their meeting this week.
The city has been battling the Calapooia for more than a decade.
In 2011, the city had to tear down restrooms because they were too close to the eroding riverbank and could have been swept into the Calapooia.
The erosion has reached the point where the city has to move the playground equipment or face losing it.
City Manager Scott McDowell said Public Works Director Karl Frink has secured the tools needed to take the playground equipment apart.
McDowell said at the council's Tuesday meeting that the equipment will be moved onto what the community calls the “prairie,” a large flat, grassy area east of the playground’s current location.
In other business, the council:
— Approved a request from McDowell to confer with the city’s arbor consultant to determine if trees at the city’s water reservoirs should be removed, since a neighboring private property owner is going to log his property. McDowell is concerned that the removal of the private trees may cause the city-owned trees to toppy in high winds, creating a hazard. The council agreed to abide by the consultant’s recommendations after a site-visit.
— Heard that numerous emergency medical kits — called Jacob’s Kits — have been placed in Central Linn School District classrooms and buses. The city has been working with the Brownsville and Halsey fire districts and secured $10,000 in grants for the project. Portions of the kits will have to be replaced in 5 years.
— Learned that the city’s new website is up and running. McDowell walked showed off the various functions of the website and also outlined plans for future additions.
— Deputy Greg Klein delivered the monthly Linn County Sheriff’s Office report and introduced new deputy Rachael Poore, who will soon attend the police academy. Poore grew up in LaPine.
— Heard that McDowell is working with Alyrica to install high-speed fiber optic internet service in the community.
— Approved annexation of 1.37 acres of a 16.57-acre parcel in Linn County owned by John McKinney. The new parcel will moved from urban growth area – light industrial to city of Brownsville light industrial. The property abuts Pearl Street on the west side of Brownsville.
