HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Dec. 6: Brownsville tree-lighting and caroling, 6 p.m., Spaulding Ave.

Dec. 7: Caroling by the Central Linn Blue Notes; Santa at the Brownsville Art Association, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 255 N. Main St.

Dec. 6-7: Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local businesses; holiday bazaar, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Central Linn Rec Center, 234 Park Ave.; Holiday Art Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brownsville Art Association, 255 N. Main St.; craft sale, American Legion Post No. 184, 339 Main St.; used book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday; runs through Dec. 14; Brownsville Public Library; 146 Spaulding Ave.