BROWNSVILLE — The city’s social gaming ordinance likely will get a tuneup, after Brownsville resident Joe DeZurney asked City Council members to adjust the hours groups could gather for a friendly game of Texas Hold ‘em poker.
DeZurney said that for the last 12 years, area residents have gathered one night a week to play poker. The most recent gathering spot is Kirk’s Ferry restaurant on Highway 228.
“The problem is that the city’s social gaming ordinance reads that gaming must be conducted during normal business hours,” DeZurney said. “Kirk’s Ferry closes at 9 p.m. and our games often run until 11 p.m. Employees are washing dishes and cleaning up during that time, but the doors are locked and the general public can’t come in.”
DeZurney said he “doesn’t want anyone to think we are illegally gambling.” He suggested the ordinance be changed to 11 p.m.
He said the poker group is considering hosting an area-wide game on a monthly basis that would include players from the Albany and Corvallis areas as well.
In another matter discussed at the Tuesday meeting, City Manager S. Scott McDowell and Public Works Director Karl Frink updated council members on new regulations surrounding Total Maximum Daily Load.
McDowell said TDML refers to all inflows into public watersheds, whether they originate from vehicles, lawns or building roofs. Contaminants can include fertilizers, manure, leaves, oil, detergents, trash and so forth.
McDowell said he recently participated in an educational webinar about TMDL.
Although regulations currently apply primarily to communities with more than 5,000 residents, McDowell said all communities will have to develop long-term water runoff management plans.
He said the city of Portland recently implemented a stormwater fee that is based on total square footage of rooftops, driveways and parking lots. Fees range from $6 to as much as $18 per month.
Lebanon’s fee ranges from $3.57 for small properties, to as much as $65.39 per month for large, commercial properties.
Brownsville has already implemented some containment programs, such as temporary buffers around construction projects and bioswales that hold and then slowly release runoff water during storms.
In other business, the councilors:
• Approved a $1,210 grant to the Meals on Wheels program.
• Issued the oath of office to councilor Mike Neddeau.
• Learned that the Library Advisory Board decided against a partnership in the Linn Library Consortium. Librarian Sherri Lemhouse said the board members were concerned that the city’s collection would become a floating collection; there would be an increase in the number of unreturned books; and that the library’s front desk staff are volunteers, not paid employees.
• Approved proclamations noting April as Child Abuse Awareness Month and recognizing former business owner and Mayor Robert Anderson’s 100th birthday.
• Learned that the installation of more than 740 new water meters was down to just three units. The ultrasonic meters will greatly increase usage figures, staff members said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.