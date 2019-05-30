BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville City Council on Tuesday evening overturned a Planning Commission decision to deny a zoning variance that would allow development on property at 368 Spaulding Ave.
The action will allow Richard Hall and Timothy Smith to split a 1-acre parcel into three pieces, but came with conditions, including limiting buildings to two stories and capping the total number of units to three duplexes.
The Planning Commission had denied the request because the proposal will create a flag lot that does not meet the city’s minimum 50 feet of road frontage.
Consultant David Dodson of Corvallis spoke on behalf of the property owners. He told the council that the property is already zoned high-density residential and therefore the owners could build 20-plus apartment units in buildings up to three stories tall.
In other business, the council:
• heard from Fred Abousleman, executive director for the Cascades West Council of Governments, and assistant director Rachel Maddock-Hughes. Abousleman said the council of governments has been focusing on an aggressive legislative agenda that includes issues such as local control, unfunded mandates, wetlands issues and senior transportation. He said Brownsville’s Meals on Wheels program is strong.
• was told by Katie Cheney that the Central Linn Rec Center is going strong. The basketball program ran four months and involved 80 children on 10 teams. They played 62 games, 38 at the rec center. When school lets out for summer break, there will be a four-day basketball camp for children in grades K-2.
• was told by City Administrator Scott McDowell that erosion of the Pioneer Park riverbank continues to be an issue. Playground equipment will be moved from the bank this summer.
• was told by Allen Buzzard that a signature petition drive is underway in the community to support crosswalk improvements. Supporters want to work with Linn County to reduce speed limits near the city limits, repair and repaint crosswalks citywide and develop a program by which property developers financially support traffic-impact analysis studies.
• approved a nuisance ordinance that will allow the city to fine marijuana growers $500 per day for not keeping marijuana crops away from public view. The ordinance will also apply to odors given off by maturing marijuana plants.
• was told by Sgt. Greg Klein of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that in April, 73 complaints or incidents were investigated, and deputies provided more than 205 hours of coverage to the community. Four traffic citations and 14 traffic warnings were issued.
• learned that 11 children’s programs with 183 participants were held at the library in April, which also saw seven programs with 57 participants for adults.
• held a public hearing for the proposed 2019-20 budget. A tax rate of $6.95 per $1,000 of property value was approved. The wastewater bond debt will be $85,784 and a 3% utility rate increase was approved.
