BROWNSVILLE — The city council took care of numerous housekeeping issues Tuesday evening during its first meeting of 2020.
The council approved directing $2,835 from the city’s transient room tax to the Chamber of Commerce for use in marketing community events. It also approved retaining $141 for the general fund.
Other Linn County communities with transient room taxes include Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. All are 6%. Linn County’s transient room tax is 3%, and the state imposes a 1.8% tax until July, when that will roll back to 1.5%.
Transient room taxes are paid by travelers who rent rooms or homes within a governing area.
Other council business:
• Website update: City Manager Scott McDowell showed councilors how the city's new website is working, focusing on a new public facilities reservation program that he said is working well.
• Prosecuting attorney: Danielle Myers was named the city’s court-appointed attorney.
• Rally on the River: Last summer’s antique camper event attracted 148 participants, which was a bit large, McDowell said. The 2020 event will be capped at 120 units.
• Grant application: McDowell said Brownsville, Adair Village, Harrisburg, Halsey, Lebanon, Monroe, Philomath and Sweet Home have applied for an $80,000 Rural Initiatives grant to be used for asset mapping, branding and website development in conjunction with the Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network (RAIN).
• Law enforcement: The Linn County Sheriff’s Office wrote 16 traffic citations and gave 24 warnings in December.
• Library: Some 1,229 materials were checked out of the city library in December. Volunteers contributed 124 hours.
• Pro tempore judges: Tre’ Kennedy of Lebanon and Forrest Reid of Albany were appointed pro tempore.
• Sewer line: The council gave McDowell authority to negotiate some cost-sharing with the developers of the River’s Edge subdivision on the north side of town concerning a sewer line extension project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.