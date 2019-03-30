BROWNSVILLE — In the past, it's taken two people more than two days to read the nearly 750 water meters in Brownsville.
That's about to drop to two hours total, with one person doing the work, thanks to the installation of about 750 new ultrasonic meters, according to Public Works Director Karl Frink. City employees Josh Kometz and Andy Day installed the last new meter Thursday morning.
“Just testing, while I was doing other things the other day, I read 589 meters in two hours,” Frink said.
Frink said the new Kamstrup meters were designed by a company in Denmark, but manufactured in the United States. They will provide the city with much more accurate water usage readings. Some of the mechanical meters that were replaced were installed in the 1960s. As those meters aged, Frink said, their readings became less accurate.
“The new meters use ultrasonic waves to measure water flow and they work especially well with low flows, which is something the old meters did not do well,” he said. “We hope we can spot leaks much more quickly with the new meters.”
The units are also less expensive than those being replaced, costing about $118 each. In all, the city of Brownsville spent about $118,000 for the new meters, and paid a contractor about $56,000 to install them.
Frink hopes to recoup the investment in less than two years through greater meter accuracy and decreased labor costs. The time staff members spent reading meters can be used for other tasks, he said.
Frink said the new system can be read with an attachment to a smartphone.
“Right now, I’m using a tablet computer and the icons for the meters show up on the screen,” he said. “As each meter is read, that icon disappears."
Frink said his crew will still do manual visual inspections of all meters a few times a year, but that won't take much time.
“I feel great about this project,” he said. “We are a small community with limited resources and this is going to really help us.”
During a meeting of the Brownsville City Council last week, administrator Scott McDowell said some residents fear the city was using the new meters to increase water rates.
That's not the case, McDowell said. In a note to councilors, he said the city usually raises rates about 3 percent in June, effective July 1.
“Since 2007, the average water and sewer bill has risen from $76 per month to $88 per month,” he said.
Brownsville isn't the only mid-valley community working with the ultrasonic water meters.
Sweet Home Public Works Director Greg Springman said his crew has installed 50 new units on a test basis.
“I was intrigued after seeing these for the first time,” he said. “Usually, ultrasonic technology is used on wastewater systems. The ultrasonic systems are more accurate and read at lower flow levels.”
Springman said he plans to evaluate the new units for accuracy and durability.
“I can install them for about 50 percent of what we are currently using,” he said. “If a toilet is hissing, but not losing a lot of water, I am interested to see how this new system will pick it up as a leak.”
Springman said the city has more than 3,400 water users and over the last few years has upgraded its water meters. But those meters have a 10-year lifespan, so replacements will begin in the not-so-distant future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.