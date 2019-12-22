HOW TO GET INVOLVED

The Oregon Department of Forestry will host a public input and question and answer session about the revised Western Oregon State Forest Management Plan from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Oregon Department of Forestry (Tillamook Room), 2600 State St., Salem 97310.

Questions about accessibility or special accommodations can be directed to the Oregon Department of Forestry at least 48 hours prior to the meeting at 503-945-7200.

The agency will accept comment on the plan through Jan 31, 2020.

To read and learn more about the draft revised plan, please visit the project page by heading here: https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/AboutODF/Pages/FMP-revision.aspx

Community members also can participate by:

• An online survey that asks how the current Forest Management Plan is delivering desired outcomes as well as your take on the revised plan. Go to https://arcg.is/1rz8uS

• Commenting via email to odf.sfcomments@oregon.gov or by submission through the ODF website

• Mailing written comments o ODF Public Affairs, 2600 State St., Salem OR 97310