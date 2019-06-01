LEBANON — The Lebanon Museum Foundation will hold the second of its 2019 local history programs, beginning at 2 p.m. in old Lebanon Hotel dining room of the Lobby, 661 S. Main St.
Bob and Betty Adams, former owners of Adams Pharmacy in Lebanon, will discuss their 27 years of running the downtown drugstore and display pharmaceutical relics that they inherited with the store.
This event is open to the public and free to all.
The Adams Pharmacy was in the Donaca Building, owned by the Masons, who had their lodge upstairs (the building is now undergoing renovation).
Bob was the pharmacist. Betty served as bookkeeper and gift buyer. "Older ladies” worked at the soda fountain. Because a Rexall drugstore had been in the building, or the one next door since the 1880s, the Adams found antiquated supplies and equipment when they started their business. These items tell fascinating stories about the development of the pharmacy trade, both in general and in Lebanon in particular.
By boosting interest in local history, this program is intended to raise support for the Lebanon Museum, which has a small collection in storage at the Lebanon Public Library, but so far no display space.
Last fall the museum’s kickoff program featured a talk on the Kalapuya by Tony Farque, an archaeologist for the U.S. Forest Service. On May 16, three Lebanon natives told stories about growing up in the town. At least two more local history programs are in the works for this year.
For more information about the Lebanon Museum Foundation and its programs, visit https://lebanonmuseum.org, find LebanonMuseum on Facebook, or send a message to info@lebanonmuseum.org.
