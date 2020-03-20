Benton County Sheriff's Office enacts COVID-19 changes
0 comments

Benton County Sheriff's Office enacts COVID-19 changes

  • 0

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will continue to patrol and respond to calls, but some calls for service will be handled by phone in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sheriff Scott Jackson.

Deputies have also been instructed to take additional precautions when reasonable to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jackson said.

The records lobby at 180 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, is closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time. The public can call 541-766-6858 for non-emergency matters.

Other changes include:

• Concealed handgun license appointments are suspended until at least April 20. Call 541-766-6606 or email katy.kuhnert@co.benton.or.us to reschedule an appointment.

• The office is no longer offering fingerprint services for the public. Healthcare workers in need of fingerprints for licensing purposes may contact katy.kuhnert@co.benton.or.us or call 541-766-6606 for assistance. A precautionary health screening will be conducted prior to entering the building.

• Ride-along applications are not being accepted.

• The Benton County Jail has suspended all social in-person visits. However, 30-minute calls and off-site video visitations are allowed. For further jail operation questions, call 541-766-6866.

• Civil process is restricted to restraining orders and emergency protection orders only. The office will not serve other legal papers at this time.

Call 541-766-6858 for more information or visit www.co.benton.or.us/sheriff.

Sheriff Scott Jackson (copy)

Scott Jackson

 Contributed photo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four new virus cases at vets home
Local

Four new virus cases at vets home

  • Updated

Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, and two Corvallis residents visiting …

+8
When you can't "stay home"
Local

When you can't "stay home"

  • Updated

The first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, appeared in Wuhan China in November. By January, the virus was in the United States and countries …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News