Although October is only days away and morning temperatures have dipped into the chilly high 30s, backyard burning remains illegal throughout the mid-valley, according to Chad Calderwood of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit.
The annual burning ban is often lifted by mid-September, but this year’s lack of rain and high temperatures has created little moisture, he said.
“We’re looking at summer-like weather this week as well,” Calderwood said. “The forecast calls for highs in the mid-80s through midweek, then cooling off a bit with a chance of showers sometime over the weekend.”
But Calderwood said winds are also expected, and those could present a dual-edged problem: drying out woody materials and grasses and fanning flames in case of fire.
“The county burn ban is still in effect, as are public-use restrictions,” he said. “We just moved the fire warning from low to moderate Monday.”
Calderwood encouraged mid-valley residents to call their local fire departments if they live within city limits, or the Department of Forestry burn line at 541-367-6108.
“Also, some private timberland owners have not opened their lands to the public yet,” he added. “If someone wants access, they should call those landowners. And, if they do go into those properties, please do not block gates with their vehicles. If there is a fire, we will tow their rigs out of the way.”
Calderwood said the local fire season has been minimal, with a couple small fires on Bureau of Land Management property.
“We were able to take care of them quickly because the public called us early,” Calderwood said.
