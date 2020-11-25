AVA plans holiday lights contest

The Albany Visitors Association is helping to make the season bright by coordinating the 33rd annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light Contest, which kicks off Dec. 7.
Burcham’s Metals, Robyn vanRossmann of Town & Country Realty, and Hospitality Vision are this year’s premier sponsors.
This year’s theme is “Cherished Traditions in a New Light,” and participants are encouraged to share the source for their inspiration, such as: a family tradition, favorite holiday book, movie or special, music, dance, art or a special collection using lights, lights and more lights.
Judging this year will be open to the community. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page, and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive will be posted on the Albany Explorer App via Google Maps, and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by contacting the Albany Visitors Association.
Voting will be open Dec. 10-20 and winners will be announced by Dec. 22.
To enter, email a picture of your completed lights to info@albanyvisitors.com by 5 p.m. Dec. 7. A photo is not required for entry, but greatly increases the chances of winning based on Facebook likes.
Entries must be within the city limits of Albany and include: participant's name, full street address, title (inspiration for your light creation is encouraged) and phone number.
Lights need to be on from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, or longer.
People wishing to drive the route to look at the participating locations can pick up a list of participants at AlbanyVisitors.com beginning Dec. 10 or download the Albany Explorer App.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!