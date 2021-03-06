As counties get more vaccine, more volunteers needed

“I don’t think it’s possible to be faster or more efficient,” Noble said. “This is a wartime effort, and everyone is answering the call to make customer service our priority.”

Noble said Linn County provided 24,000 shots during the week and is gearing up to do even more by the end of March.

“We’re being told that our allocation of doses is going to increase significantly about March 22,” Noble said.

If so, Linn County will provide vaccinations five days per week instead of four, which will require even more volunteers.

Linn County emergency preparedness coordinator Neva Anderson said the clinics would not be possible without the nearly 700 medically trained volunteers registered with www.serv-or.org.

“Volunteers make up 95% of our clinic staff,” Anderson said. “We have 50 to 75 volunteers per day, and if we add another day and get more doses, we will need more people.”

Anderson said volunteers are mostly local, but some come from Portland, Eugene, Springfield and even as far away as Coos Bay.