Jessica Erin Loper, 34, has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire at a home on Scravel Hill Road Tuesday morning.
Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said Loper and her 8-month-old child were living at the home with several other people. Occupants initially told the Jefferson Fire District that the fire started in Loper’s locked bedroom and they thought they heard the child crying.
The occupants attempted to force the door open and one person received first- and second-degree burns from that attempt.
Timm said that when deputies arrived on the scene, they believed Loper and her child were in the room and attempted to enter it, but were driven back by heavy smoke and flames.
Approximately three hours after the fire was reported, Loper was found hiding in the area with her baby.
Several dogs survived the fire, but one dog perished.
Loper is lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Albany and Scio fire departments assisted with the call.
